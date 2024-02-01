Conflict in Myanmar intensifying Rohingya crisis

The ongoing clashes between Myanmar Army and rebel groups in Rakhine state and elsewhere will affect the security of Bangladesh territory and Bay of Bengal.

And the Rohingya crisis is worsening further due to relentless fighting between the Arakan Army and military in Rakhine state.

Under this circumstance, Bangladesh should consider maintaining contact with the National unity Government (NUG), Arakan Army and other stakeholders to find a way out.

Speakers said this while addressing a seminar on the existing crisis in Myanmar on Wednesday.

Joining the seminar online, NUG’s representative Kyaw Zaw said people of Myanmar have become so united to oust the Juta government for the first time ever. The people will not relent until the military government is ousted. The crisis has further exacerbated as China wants to keep Myanmar in its fold to safeguard its own interest.