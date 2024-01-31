Mortar shelling, gunfire in Myanmar rattle border people

Residents in the bordering area of Hnila union in Teknaf are in fear as there have been sounds of sporadic mortar shelling and gunfire on the other side of Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The firings were heard along the Laldiya bordering area between Damdamiya and Jadimora villages in the early hours of Wednesday, lasting from 3:00am to 8:30am. However, the situation was calm on the previous day, said Mohammad Ali, a member of Hnila Union Parishad (UP).