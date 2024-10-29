BNP joins writ challenging 15th Amendment, hearing begins Wednesday

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has joined the petition regarding the 15th Amendment to the constitution, which raises several issues including the abolition of the caretaker government system. The High Court has allowed his plea on behalf of the party to assist the court as an intervener, upholding the rule issued in response to a writ.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury issued this order on Tuesday. The ruling on the 15th Amendment is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

On 19 August, the High Court addressed the preliminary hearing of the writ filed by five eminent individuals, including Badiul Alam Majumdar and representatives from Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujon), questioning the validity of the 15th Amendment Act.

The court issued a rule asking why the 15th Amendment Act should not be declared inconsistent with the Constitution. Following this, the secretary general of BNP applied to the High Court seeking permission to intervene in support of this rule. The court granted this appeal today.