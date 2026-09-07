Volker Turk calls for independent oversight body for Bangladesh security forces
Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called for the establishment of a robust and independent national institution to oversee Bangladesh’s security forces.
He made this call regarding Bangladesh during his address on the global situation at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today, Monday.
Volker Türk stated, “In Bangladesh, we have been calling for a strengthened and independent national institution that has oversight of security forces.”
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has repeatedly stressed the need to ensure accountability within Bangladesh’s law enforcement and related agencies. He emphasised the necessity of creating a stronger institutional framework for independent oversight of these bodies.
On 12 February 2025, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published a fact-finding report on severe human rights violations during the July–August 2024 protests.
The report put forward 44 recommendations aimed at improving the human rights situation in Bangladesh. Major among them was the emphasis on independent oversight to monitor the conduct of law enforcement agencies, alongside recommendations for independent investigations into grave human rights violations, institutional reforms, civilian oversight, and mechanisms for accountability.
The report also highlighted recommendations from various UN treaty bodies—composed of independent experts monitoring the implementation of international human rights treaties.
It similarly noted that the National Human Rights Commission must possess the direct mandate to investigate allegations of human rights violations against members of the armed forces, police, and other law enforcement agencies.
Additionally, it underscored the need to ensure adequate resources for the Commission and to establish a transparent, participatory, and merit-based recruitment process in line with the Paris Principles.
Human rights organisations and legal experts have expressed concern that the recently enacted anti-enforced disappearance law and the legislation concerning the National Human Rights Commission in Bangladesh do not fully meet international human rights standards.
According to them, these laws suffer from deficiencies regarding institutional independence, investigative powers, and accountability mechanisms.