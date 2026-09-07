Volker Turk calls for independent oversight body for Bangladesh security forces

Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has called for the establishment of a robust and independent national institution to oversee Bangladesh’s security forces.

He made this call regarding Bangladesh during his address on the global situation at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today, Monday.

Volker Türk stated, “In Bangladesh, we have been calling for a strengthened and independent national institution that has oversight of security forces.”