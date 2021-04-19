Auto-rickshaw, light vehicle workers demand relief from govt

Auto-rickshaw and light vehicle workers demanded direct food and financial support from the government to survive in the all-out lockdown that has to be extended until April 28, UNB reports.
In a joint statement, president and secretary of Bangladesh Auto-Rickshaw Light Vehicle Transport Workers Federation (BALTWF), Abul Hossain and Md Golam Faruk respectively, said that hundreds of thousand operators of three wheeler and light vehicle suspended driving the transports due to the lockdown.
"This restriction ultimately left us into big trouble as we have become unemployed and our families will have to pass the days unfed," they said.
They noted that the organisation had already made appeal to different government offices for direct food and cash aid so that their families and subordinates could survive in the months of holy Ramadan.