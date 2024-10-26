Chhatra League has been banned for its past deeds: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam said Bangladesh Chhatra League has been banned for its past misdeeds and none can hold any programmes using this banned organisation’s name. If any leaders-activists of BCL hold any rally anywhere in the country, the law enforcers would take decision against them under Anti-Terrorism Act- 2009.

The IGP made the comment at a programme marking the sixth anniversary of Rangpur Metropolitan Police in Rangpur this afternoon.

Mentioning that a new arms act is being formulated, the IGP said those who were not supposed to get arms license were provided license in the last 15 years and those arms were used against unarmed protesters during the student-mass uprising. The fascists of the previous government availed the arms license and indiscriminately killed and injured numerous students and mass people during the movement. Many have lost limbs.