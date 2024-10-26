Chhatra League has been banned for its past deeds: IGP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam said Bangladesh Chhatra League has been banned for its past misdeeds and none can hold any programmes using this banned organisation’s name. If any leaders-activists of BCL hold any rally anywhere in the country, the law enforcers would take decision against them under Anti-Terrorism Act- 2009.
The IGP made the comment at a programme marking the sixth anniversary of Rangpur Metropolitan Police in Rangpur this afternoon.
Mentioning that a new arms act is being formulated, the IGP said those who were not supposed to get arms license were provided license in the last 15 years and those arms were used against unarmed protesters during the student-mass uprising. The fascists of the previous government availed the arms license and indiscriminately killed and injured numerous students and mass people during the movement. Many have lost limbs.
He said a total of 21 including two cops were arrested over the murder of Rangpur Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed.
The IGP said some errant police officers were involved in different incidents of July killings. The police failed to do its duty properly due to some partisan officers at the top level of the force.
“Now we want to make police a force that people trust. Regular transfer are being made at posts of police superintendent and officer-in-charge. Efficient police officers are being recruited in these posts,” he added.
Leader of Students Against Discriminaiton and general secretary of July Shaheed Smriti Foundation Sarjis Alam said all the members of last three parliaments are collaborators of fascism.
Abu Sayeed’s mother Monowara Begum was present at the programme as special guest.
Before attending the programme, the IGP visited the grave of Abud Sayed in Rangpur’s Pirganj and spent some time with his family members.