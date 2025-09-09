DUCSU election: Voting begins shortly
Voting in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections will begin shortly. Balloting will start today, Tuesday, at 8:00 am across eight polling centres and continue until 4:00 pm.
Check-posts have been set up at the entry points to Dhaka University. Law enforcement personnel are deployed there. For security, a police control room has been established at TSC. At the same time, police officers are stationed at all entrances to facilitate smooth movement of students. Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have also been deployed.
From 7:00 am, volunteers assigned to different polling centres were seen taking up their duties.
This year, the total number of DUCSU voters is 39,874. Of them, 18,959 are from five female dormitories, while 20,915 are from 13 male dormitories.
In the DUCSU election, 471 candidates are contesting for 28 posts, including 62 female candidates. For the 18 hall unions, each with 13 posts, there are a total of 234 posts. A total of 1,035 candidates are in the running for these positions.