DUCSU election: Voting begins shortly

Voting in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections will begin shortly. Balloting will start today, Tuesday, at 8:00 am across eight polling centres and continue until 4:00 pm.

Check-posts have been set up at the entry points to Dhaka University. Law enforcement personnel are deployed there. For security, a police control room has been established at TSC. At the same time, police officers are stationed at all entrances to facilitate smooth movement of students. Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have also been deployed.