China stands by Bangladesh against foreign interference, says Ambassador Yao Wen
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said China firmly opposes foreign interference in the affairs of any country and stands by Bangladesh in resisting any such interference.
Yao made the remarks on Thursday morning while responding to questions from journalists during a briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Baridhara, Dhaka. The embassy organised the briefing to discuss Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent visit to China.
The joint statement issued following the prime minister’s visit to Beijing said China rejects any form of foreign interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.
Asked to explain the reference, Yao said, “This is not only about Bangladesh. China’s foreign policy is to firmly oppose any foreign interference in the affairs of any country. China itself faces similar situations. Many hostile foreign forces seek to interfere in China’s internal affairs.”
The ambassador added, “Even today, we continue to face such attempts from certain quarters. You need to understand this. Therefore, we fully understand the situation Bangladesh is currently facing. Our message to Bangladesh is very clear: China stands by Bangladesh in opposing any foreign interference. This has been our policy for the past 50 years.”
J-10C fighter jet issue
Reports in several media outlets ahead of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit suggested that Bangladesh could purchase J-10C fighter aircraft from China. Asked about the reports, Ambassador Yao declined to comment.
He said the joint statement reflected the two countries’ agreement to deepen defence cooperation, including dialogue, exchanges and training. The two sides also agreed to maintain mutual understanding and communication regarding United Nations peacekeeping missions.
“So, as I have said, our cooperation is very comprehensive. Defence cooperation is part of that. I am not in a position to provide specific information regarding any particular procurement. Therefore, I am not in a position to comment,” he said.
The ambassador added that, as China-Bangladesh relations enter a new phase, cooperation between the two countries—including in the field of defence—is expected to expand further in the coming years.