China stands by Bangladesh against foreign interference, says Ambassador Yao Wen

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said China firmly opposes foreign interference in the affairs of any country and stands by Bangladesh in resisting any such interference.

Yao made the remarks on Thursday morning while responding to questions from journalists during a briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Baridhara, Dhaka. The embassy organised the briefing to discuss Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent visit to China.

The joint statement issued following the prime minister’s visit to Beijing said China rejects any form of foreign interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs.