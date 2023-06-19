Over 850,000 people die of 226 diseases in Bangladesh annually

Nearly 55 million people die across the globe every year. Though many of them die in accidents, most of the annual deaths occur due to over 450 diseases and injuries. This was learned from a survey report the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington prepared on the state and diseases of which people are dying.

Nearly 500 scientists, public health experts, epidemiologists, statisticians and researchers took part in the survey the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation carried out a decade ago. The IHME report was prepared after collecting data from 190 countries. The report, published under the title of Global Burden of Disease (GBD), drew global attention. The full title of the research is ‘The Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors’.

Based on the survey, for the first time medical journal Lancet in 2012 published a detailed statistics of deaths of people from different countries in various diseases and injuries. The survey report revealed that nearly 847,000 people die in Bangladesh annually. And the reasons are 226 types of diseases and injuries.