Neurosurgery training centre to be introduced at BSMMU

"We have taken the initiative to introduce modern technology and machinery for neurosurgical treatment. A neurosurgical training centre will be established to train the young neurosurgeons," he said while addressing the first International Hybrid Conference and Workshop-2023 in Dhaka.
He said the hospital had already succeeded in liver and cadaveric transplants.
Mohammad Hossain, dean of the surgery faculty of BSMMU and president of the Bangladesh Society of Neurosurgeons, said they held workshops on how to use modern technology through live surgery.
A total of 200 neurosurgeons from Japan, USA, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh took part in the conference.