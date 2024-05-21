US ban discredits govt: Aziz Ahmed
Former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed has claimed the corruption allegation brought by the United States to restrict his entry to the country is not true.
Although the ban targeted him personally, it discredits the Awami League government under which he served various prominent positions, he said while expressing his reactions to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.
The US department of state issued a statement on Monday (local time), disclosing the entry ban on the former army chief and his immediate family members.
The action came due to his involvement in significant corruption and undermining democratic institutions and processes, in addition to his interference in public processes to help his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh, the US state department added.
The former army chief expressed surprise and shock at the accusations. “The two allegations made are not true, but false," he asserted.
He also linked the US entry ban to the Al-Jazeera documentary "All the Prime Minister's Men," which had put his activities and those of his brothers under microscope.
“This Al-Jazeera documentary and the US ban are crafted under the same formula," he said, adding the ban, though personal, discredits the government to some extent.
Aziz Ahmed took up the position of army chief on 25 June, 2018 and continued until 23 June, 2021.
Prior to this, he served as the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from 5 December, 2012, to 16 November, 2016, and as the general officer commanding (GOC) of the 33 infantry division in Cumilla.