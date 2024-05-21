US had informed us earlier about the ban on Aziz Ahmed: Foreign minister

The United States has imposed the ban on Aziz Ahmed based on allegations of corruption. In a statement released on Monday in the US (after midnight on Tuesday in Bangladesh), it was said that Aziz Ahmed and members of his family were rendered ineligible from entering the US.

In the statement read by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, it was said that, "The US Department of State announced today the public designation of former General Aziz Ahmed, previously Chief of the Bangladesh Army Staff, due to his involvement in significant corruption. His actions have contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and the public’s faith in public institutions and processes. These public designations are made under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act."

This renders Aziz Ahmed and members of his family generally ineligible from entering Bangladesh, the statement said.