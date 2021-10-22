Awareness is essential for mental health

A sense of insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic has led many children and youth to be assailed by anxiety, unease and frustration. But the families have not been attaching due importance to these mental problems. Even teachers haven’t been paying much attention to the mental state of these children and youth who have been physically away from school for so long.

These observations concerning the crisis in mental healthcare were highlighted at a roundtable held on Thursday at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital city. They said that community-based mental healthcare would be required to enable children and youth develop properly in these changed circumstances. Metal problems must be identified as an illness. Awareness in this regard must be mobilised and para-counselors created in the localities.