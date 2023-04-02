One Bangladeshi shot dead, another wounded by BSF

Quoting family members of the victims, Omar Faruk, officer-in-charge of Patrgram police station, said the BSF members opened fire on 5-7 Bangladeshis including the two while they were returning home with cattle, leaving Raibul dead on the spot and another injured.

The body was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy while the injured is undergoing treatment there.

Lieutenant colonel AM Mahbubul Alam Khan, director at the BGB-61, confirmed the incident saying that they have already sent a protest letter to the BSF authorities in this connection.