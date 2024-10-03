84,000 volunteers to be deployed at puja mandaps from Friday
As many as 84,000 workforces of social welfare ministry and women and children affairs ministry will work as volunteers at 32,000 puja mandaps across the country from Friday till 13 October for peaceful Durga Puja celebration.
Directives have been given to all offices and agencies under the two ministries so that all officers and employees discharge eight-hour shifting duties at puja mandaps along with law enforcement agencies.
Social welfare, women and children affairs adviser Sharmeen Soneya Murshid said this while briefing about the measures taken for peaceful celebration of upcoming Durga Puja at the ministry conference room on Thursday, said a press release.
She said a central control room will be opened where monitoring reports from all puja mandaps will be provided (contact number of the control room is 1098).
Besides, directives have been given to open control room at headquarters of all concerned offices and agencies, she said, adding that leaves of all officers and employees, except Hindu community members, during the puja have been cancelled.
Women and children affairs secretary Nazma Mobarek, social services department director general Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal and social welfare ministry's additional secretary (planning and development wing) Rekha Rani Balo also spoke.