PM urges global leaders to turn climate pledges into action
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday called upon the leaders around the world to deliver on their commitments for the millions whose lives are at stake due to climate change.
"It is time to turn climate pledges into actions, and commitments into results, so that the world can embrace the future with confidence. We hope COP31 will rise to this challenge, and Bangladesh stands ready to play its part," he said.
The prime minister said this in his opening remarks at a session titled "Climate Leadership in a Shifting Global Landscape" at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions here at Dalian International Conference Center.
He underscored that COP31, the upcoming 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Turkey in November next, should reaffirm the goals and spirit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.
In this regard, he said, the WEF provides a valuable platform to foster dialogue, build consensus, and encourage collective action.
Tarique Rahman said Bangladesh believes that climate action is not a cost. "We see this as a much-needed investment for prosperity, stability, and shared future. Together we all here can build a future that is greener, safer, more sustainable, and more just," he added.
Noting that climate resilience cannot be built by any country alone, the Prime Minister said it requires partnership, technology, finance, and shared commitment.
"As we look ahead to COP31 and COP32, we wish to emphasise three priorities," he said.
"First, the Loss and Damage Fund must move from promise to delivery, with accessible and predictable support for victim nations. Second, climate finance must become more accessible, concessional, and responsive to the needs of vulnerable countries. It should also accelerate technology transfer and private-sector investment. In this regard, we need greater mobilisation and operationalisation of the Green Climate Fund (GCF)," said Tarique Rahman.
As the third priority, he said adaptation must stand alongside mitigation. For countries like Bangladesh, adaptation is not a policy option, it is a necessity, he added.
As pointed out by UNCTAD, the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) of USD 300 billion falls short in meeting the mitigation and adaptation requirements for the developing countries, the prime minister said.
"We are here today, not only as a frontline state in climate crisis, but also as a nation with aspirations to provide global solutions. We refuse to be defined by our struggle, rather we choose to be defined by our resilience," he said.
"As outlined in our election manifesto, Bangladesh government is committed to becoming a leading climate-resilient nation," he added.
The Prime Minister said environmental protection, sustainable development, and green growth are now at the heart of Bangladesh's nation-building strategy.
"Personally, this is also a cause I deeply care about and push for. It is about protecting lives, livelihoods, and future generations," he said.
Referring to government initiatives to address climate change, he said, "We aim to dig around 20,000 kilometers of rivers and canals over the next 5 years to restore water flow, reduce flood risks, and revive wetlands. We are advancing the initiative of Padma Barrage on our principal river to ensure water security, support agriculture, and address climate shocks. We are also modernising the Teesta Barrage in the northern part of Bangladesh through a comprehensive master plan."
"We have committed to planting and maintaining 250 million trees over the next 5 years," he said.
Through a nationwide movement involving schools, communities, and young people, such as the "one student, one tree programme" - Bangladesh will expand forest coverage, restore biodiversity, create green jobs, and reduce temperature, he added.
Tarique Rahman said his government is protecting forests, wetlands, wildlife habitats, and vulnerable coastal ecosystems.
"We are investing in rainwater reservoirs in rural areas and introducing greener building standards," he said.
At the same time, the government has set a target to generate at least 20percent of Bangladesh's electricity from renewable sources by 2030, through solar, wind, waste-to-energy, and other solutions, he mentioned.
"We also encourage green industries such as jute products and eco-friendly transports, including electric vehicles," he said.
The Prime Minister said a national carbon market will be developed to unlock green investment and carbon-credit opportunities.
Tarique Rahman said Bangladesh is also planning to transform waste into resources through integrated waste management, recycling, organic fertilizer production, and circular economy initiatives.
"We have already made great strides in ensuring green manufacturing. Now we can proudly say that among the top 100 LEED-certified factories in the world, 69 are from Bangladesh," he said.