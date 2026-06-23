PM urges global leaders to turn climate pledges into action

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday called upon the leaders around the world to deliver on their commitments for the millions whose lives are at stake due to climate change.

"It is time to turn climate pledges into actions, and commitments into results, so that the world can embrace the future with confidence. We hope COP31 will rise to this challenge, and Bangladesh stands ready to play its part," he said.

The prime minister said this in his opening remarks at a session titled "Climate Leadership in a Shifting Global Landscape" at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions here at Dalian International Conference Center.

He underscored that COP31, the upcoming 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Turkey in November next, should reaffirm the goals and spirit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

In this regard, he said, the WEF provides a valuable platform to foster dialogue, build consensus, and encourage collective action.