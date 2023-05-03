PM Hasina offers Special Economic Zones for US businesspersons, seeks larger investment in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called upon the US business community to invest largely in Bangladesh’s renewable energy, shipbuilding, automobile and pharmaceuticals sectors, reiterating her offer of a dedicated ‘special economic zone’ (SEZ) solely for them.

“I invite you to invest in our many vibrant and high-potential sectors, such as renewable energy, shipbuilding, automobile, pharmaceuticals, light and heavy machineries, chemical fertilisers, ICT, marine resources, and medical equipment, among others,” she said.

The prime minister also called upon the US business leaders to explore opportunities and invest in Bangladesh.

She made this call while presenting a keynote speech at a high-level executive business roundtable on ‘US-Bangladesh Economic Partnership: Shared Vision for Smart Growth’.