Actor Prabir Mitra no more

Veteran actor Prabir Mitra has breathed his last at a private hospital in Dhaka today, Sunday.

He was 81.

Prabir Mitra died at 10:10 pm Sunday after suffering from various ailments, his elder son Sifat Islam confirmed Prothom Alo.

He had been undergoing treatment for 13 days. Battling oxygen deficiency and other ailments, Prabir Mitra was admitted to a private hospital in the city on 22 December. His health continued to decline.

Prabir Mitra was born in Cumilla’s Chandina on 18 August in 1943.