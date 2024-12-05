Real facts need to be known to solve immediately: Chief adviser

The chief adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has sought the advice of religious leaders on how to collect accurate and unrestricted information regarding the problems of the country's minorities.

He said, "We need to know the real facts. This process needs to be established. In such a large country, anything can happen, but we must know the true information so that immediate solutions can be given. Whoever commits crimes, they are guilty. It is the government's responsibility to bring them to justice."

Muhammad Yunus made these comments during a meeting with religious leaders on Thursday afternoon. The meeting began at 4:30pm at the Foreign Service Academy.