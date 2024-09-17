Bangladeshis to decide new election, interim govt's duration: US diplomat

US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R Verma has said it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide when a new election will be held and how long the interim government will stay.

“That is for the people of Bangladesh to decide how and when they are going to hold a new election and how long the transitional (interim) government will be in place,” he said while responding to a question at an event at Hudson Institute in Washington DC on Monday.

The top US diplomat said it is a bit too early to tell in which direction things are headed and said the reason the US team visited Dhaka was to pledge their support for a “peaceful” democratic process and transition. “I think that is the most important thing right now.”