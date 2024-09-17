Bangladeshis to decide new election, interim govt's duration: US diplomat
US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R Verma has said it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide when a new election will be held and how long the interim government will stay.
“That is for the people of Bangladesh to decide how and when they are going to hold a new election and how long the transitional (interim) government will be in place,” he said while responding to a question at an event at Hudson Institute in Washington DC on Monday.
The top US diplomat said it is a bit too early to tell in which direction things are headed and said the reason the US team visited Dhaka was to pledge their support for a “peaceful” democratic process and transition. “I think that is the most important thing right now.”
Verma said their team just returned which made additional commitments in humanitarian aid and support for the people on the ground at this very difficult period.
“I think the most important thing is to try to support democratic, peaceful, lawful transition,” he said, adding that that is where everyone’s interest remains.
Talking about day by day approach, the US diplomat said security is hopefully restored, law and order is restored with basic economic services to the people.
He said their role is to be supportive to people to provide what kind of support they can provide on a democratic pathway.
Regarding concerns about attacks on minorities, the US diplomat said any attack on any civilian is concerning. “I think we have to take those quite seriously.”
Verma delivered remarks at the Hudson Institute in Washington D.C. and discussed milestones achieved in the US-India relationship since 2000 and chart a pathway forward for strengthening our bilateral ties.
After delivering remarks, Deputy Secretary Verma participated in an open conversation with Dr Aparna Pande, Research Fellow on India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute.
Deputy Secretary Verma previously served as U.S. Ambassador to India from 2015-2017.
The US interagency delegation held meetings with key advisers for the Bangladesh Interim Government, including Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, and Finance and Commerce Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed on Sunday.
The US delegation included Department of Treasury Assistant Secretary Brent Neiman, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur, and Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch.
The United States has reiterated its support for governance, expanding trade, and creating greater opportunities for the Bangladeshi people to build a "brighter and more prosperous future".
“Assistant Secretary Lu (Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu) has been in Dhaka. He met with key advisors to the Bangladeshi interim government to discuss how the United States can support Bangladesh’s economic growth, financial stability, and governance and development needs,” spokesperson at the US Department of State Matthew Miller told reporters during a routine briefing on September 16.
Along with representatives from USAID, the US signed with the Bangladesh interim government a development agreement worth over $200 million in interim assistance which will support governance, expanding trade, and creating greater opportunities for the Bangladeshi people to build a brighter and more prosperous future, Miller said.
From 2021-2026, USAID has committed nearly $1 billion to help improve the lives of the Bangladeshi people, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Monday.