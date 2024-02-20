Nation set to pay tribute to language martyrs Wednesday

The nation is set to pay glowing tributes to language martyrs tomorrow coinciding with the observance of 'Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day with due respect.

People from all walks of life will pay homage to the memories of the language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of this soil who made supreme sacrifice to establish the rights of the mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.

The day will also be observed around the world as the UNESCO recognised the 21st February (Ekushey February) as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November, 1999.