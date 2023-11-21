PM Hasina pays rich tributes to armed forces martyrs

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2023.

She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifice during the War of Liberation in 1971.