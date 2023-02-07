20 ‘teen gang members’ held in Dhaka, RAB says

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 20 members of a “teen gang” along with sharp weapons from different areas of Dhaka on Monday, UNB reports.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-2 conducted drives in the capital’s Mohammadpur, Adabar, Hazaribagh, Bosila and Kawran Bazar areas on Monday night and arrested them along with sharp weapons, said Senior ASP Md Fazlul Haque, senior assistant director (Media) of RAB-2.