Tarique Rahman, Li Qiang hold bilateral talks, MoUs inked

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang today held a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People while several memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed between the two nations.

Earlier, Tarique Rahman was accorded a warm reception after he reached the Great Hall in a ceremonial motorcade from Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to join the meeting.

A red-carpet was rolled on the occasion as the Chinese premier cordially welcomed him at the Great Hall of the People.

The Chinese prime minister took his Bangladeshi counterpart to a specially decorated platform walking along the red carpet holding his hand. Then a smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese Armed Forces presented a Guard of Honour to Tarique Rahman.

The national anthems of both countries were played during the ceremony. The two Prime Ministers received the salute and inspected the guard.

A gun salute was also presented in honour of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

During the ceremony, both Prime Ministers introduced the members of their respective delegations to one another.

Later today, Tarique Rahman and his delegation are scheduled to attend a banquet to be hosted by the Chinese premier.