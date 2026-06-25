Tarique Rahman, Li Qiang hold bilateral talks, MoUs inked
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang today held a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People while several memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed between the two nations.
Earlier, Tarique Rahman was accorded a warm reception after he reached the Great Hall in a ceremonial motorcade from Diaoyutai State Guesthouse to join the meeting.
A red-carpet was rolled on the occasion as the Chinese premier cordially welcomed him at the Great Hall of the People.
The Chinese prime minister took his Bangladeshi counterpart to a specially decorated platform walking along the red carpet holding his hand. Then a smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese Armed Forces presented a Guard of Honour to Tarique Rahman.
The national anthems of both countries were played during the ceremony. The two Prime Ministers received the salute and inspected the guard.
A gun salute was also presented in honour of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
During the ceremony, both Prime Ministers introduced the members of their respective delegations to one another.
Later today, Tarique Rahman and his delegation are scheduled to attend a banquet to be hosted by the Chinese premier.
Tarique Rahman will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the historic Great Hall of the People at 10:30 am local time (8:30 am Bangladesh time) tomorrow (Friday), PMO spokesman Mahdi Amin told a press conference earlier today.
During the two meetings, Tarique Rahman will raise various issues related to Bangladesh's national interests, said Amin.
Earlier today, Chinese Water Resources Minister Li Guoying called on the Bangladesh prime minister at Diaoyutai state guest house here.
Amin said the two sides reached a consensus on expanding cooperation in areas such as the Teesta Master Plan, river management, flood-risk mitigation, river dredging, erosion control, irrigation, and inland navigation.
The Chinese minister expressed interest in working closely with Bangladesh and supporting research, training, and institutional capacity building in these sectors, he said.
Tarique Rahman also addressed an event titled "Invest Bangladesh" jointly organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Diaoyutai hotel here today.
More than 80 senior executives and owners of leading Chinese companies attended the event. The Prime Minister outlined the government's policies and initiatives aimed at attracting investment and generating employment, said the PMO spokesman, adding that Chinese business leaders also presented their investment plans, expectations, and proposals.
The Prime Minister invited Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh, emphasising that through economic and administrative reforms, Bangladesh is becoming a competitive, reliable, and profitable destination for manufacturing and industrial investment.
He noted that the government is implementing a special 180-day action plan to ensure an investment-friendly environment. The initiatives include the development of economic zones in Anwara and Mongla, the establishment of Bangladesh's first investment office in China, and special incentives for priority sectors. He also announced that new investment licenses would be issued within less than 15 days.
Amin said Tarique Rahman, also BNP chairman, held a party-to-party meeting with Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse.
During the meeting, the premier called for a closer partnership aimed at long-term economic cooperation, sustainable growth, and mutual prosperity between Bangladesh and China, according to Amin.
The Chinese side expressed interest in further strengthening political, economic, and people-to-people engagement and reaffirmed China's support for Bangladesh's sovereignty, security, and development, said the PMO spokesperson.
Both sides expressed their commitment to elevating Bangladesh-China relations to new heights through expanded cooperation in development, investment, public engagement, and party-to-party relations, he said.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Communist Party of China.
During a visit to China in 2002 with former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, the current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, left with many cherished memories of the country, he said.
Amin said Tarique Rahman's father, BNP founder and Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, laid the foundations of Bangladesh-China friendship through his historic visits in 1977 and 1980.
Later, his mother, Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, further strengthened those ties through seven memorable visits, he added.
Inspired by that political and family legacy, he remains committed to elevating Bangladesh-China relations to even greater heights, he said.
Amin said the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation has also been deeply encouraging.
Under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, Amin said, Bangladesh remains committed to strengthening relations with China while upholding the principle of "Bangladesh First."
"We seek to build and maintain international relationships based on equality, fairness, and the protection of national interests. This visit aims to deepen Bangladesh-China relations across multiple dimensions," said Amin.
From strategic cooperation to trade, investment, employment, development projects, and people-to-people exchanges, bilateral engagement between the two countries is expected to reach new heights, he said.
Senior executives from several major industrial groups met with the Prime Minister during his stay in China.
Representatives from the China International Development Cooperation Agency, China Railway Construction Corporation, China Road and Bridge Corporation, along with investors, ministers, and other prominent figures, also met with him to discuss ways to expand investment and trade and contribute more effectively to Bangladesh's development journey.
The Prime Minister arrived in Beijing yesterday (Wednesday) as he was welcomed in this Chinese capital with the highest state honors, including a ceremonial red-carpet reception and exceptional hospitality.
He was escorted to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse under full state protocol, accompanied by a motorcade and high-level security arrangements.
Like his visits to Malaysia and the World Economic Forum, this trip was also undertaken with a very small delegation of only 25 members, including 11 ministers, state ministers, and advisers.
Amin said Tarique Rahman's visit to China is the second leg of his maiden official overseas visit as the tour consists of three phases.
In the first phase, he visited Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister. Despite the brief duration of the visit, he met with Malaysian King, Malaysian Prime Minister and other important dignitaries, and held extensive discussions on matters of mutual interest and issues concerning Bangladesh.
In the second phase of his foreign tour, the Prime Minister traveled to Dalian, China, at the invitation of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
There, he participated in the WEF's Annual Meeting of the New Champions which is widely known as Summer Davos.
The conference brought together distinguished personalities from around the world, including the Prime Ministers of seven countries: China, South Korea, Montenegro, Mongolia, Guinea, and Kazakhstan.
The President and CEO of the WEF also called on Tarique Rahman. During the event, he highlighted Bangladesh's various climate initiatives undertaken over the past four months since the formation of the government, which received widespread appreciation from the international audience.
Amin said after a long period, it is a matter of great pride and honor for Bangladesh that a democratically elected head of government is receiving such respect during visits to Malaysia, the World Economic Forum, and China, while implementing a balanced foreign policy that prioritizes Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty.