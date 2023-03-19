Bangladesh makes remarkable progress in women empowerment: Hasan

Referring to different data on women progress, he said, “In the global index, Bangladesh is ranked 5th in the world in terms of political empowerment of women. And it is second in Asia and first in the subcontinent. This was possible due to the dynamic leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina”.
Since the development of the country is not possible without the development of half the population of women, the minister said, that is why the Prime Minister has empowered women immensely.
Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, women are now serving in the Bangladesh Army not only as officers but also as soldiers, he said, adding, “Today they are serving as Supreme Court Appellate Division Judges, High Court Division Judges, deputy commissioners (DCs), superintendents of Police ( SPs), which no one thought just 14 years ago. Our women have conquered Everest, climbed Himalayan peaks and crossing the oceans”.
In Bangladesh, Hasan said, the prime minister, the leader of the opposition in parliament, the speaker, the leader and deputy leader of the parliament are women while the education minister is also a woman.
“All this has been possible as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasized on the development of women,” he added.
Bangladesh Jubo Mahila League President Daisy Sarwar inaugurated the council while Chattogram north district AL President MA Salman addressed it as the chief guest.
Salman said women are no longer behind rather they have advanced in many areas than men.
“This empowerment of women has been possible due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. So to keep the women leadership intact and to make the ‘Boat symbol’ win again for the development of the country, we all have to work together,” he added.
Chattogram north district Jubo Mahila League Convener Rawshan Ara Begum Ratna addressed the council as the chief speaker while Rangunia Upazila Chairman Swajan Kumar Talukder spoke as special guest.
Rangunia Upazila Jubo Mahila League Convener Advocate Rahila Chowdhury Rekha presided over the function while Co-Convener Sumaiya Tun Nur Brishti conducted it.
Following the council, Daisy Sarwar announced the partial committee of Rangunia Upazila Jubo Mahila League, declaring name of Advocate Rahila Chowdhury Rekha as president and Sumaiya Tun Nur Brishti as general secretary.