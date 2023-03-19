Bangladesh makes remarkable progress in women empowerment: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said that Bangladesh has made a significant progress in women empowerment across the world in the last decade.

“Today, our women are leading the way as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on the development and progress of women. The empowerment of women like Bangladesh has not happened in any other country in the last decade,” he said.

Hasan, also ruling Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said this while virtually addressing the triennial council of Rangunia Upazila unit of Jubo Mahila League held at Rangunia in Chattogram district in the afternoon, said a press release.