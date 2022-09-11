Bangladesh

EC Secretariat: Detectives verifying political involvements of officials

Riadul Karim
Dhaka
Election commission
Members of two intelligence agencies have been verifying political involvement of the election commission (EC) secretariat officials and their family members separately ahead of the upcoming (12th) Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections. They are also collecting different types of information about the officials.

Several officials and employees of the EC secretariat confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. However, the commission, a constitutionally autonomous institution, did not ask any agencies to collect intelligence information about its officials.

Such intelligence activities before one and a half years of the polls have created a certain kind of panic among the EC officials while many vented anger over the issue.

An EC official, on the condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that a representative of an intelligence agency came to the EC secretariat late last month and took a photocopy of his educational qualification certificates.

Within a short time, a field officer of another intelligence agency visited his village home and asked for various information. He sought to know from a relative whether the EC official is connected to any political party.

The official described the issue as embarrassing for him as well as family members.

The ruling Awami League, during its dialogue with the EC in July, said in its proposal that the BNP-Jamaat government recruited a large number of party men in the commission through the 'Hawa Bhaban' and they are now holding various crucial positions.

The commission should take effective steps in this regard to keep the election neutral and free from influence, the AL delegation led by the party's general secretary Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, told the EC.

* More to follow ...

