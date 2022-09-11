EC Secretariat: Detectives verifying political involvements of officials

An EC official, on the condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that a representative of an intelligence agency came to the EC secretariat late last month and took a photocopy of his educational qualification certificates.

Within a short time, a field officer of another intelligence agency visited his village home and asked for various information. He sought to know from a relative whether the EC official is connected to any political party.

The official described the issue as embarrassing for him as well as family members.

The ruling Awami League, during its dialogue with the EC in July, said in its proposal that the BNP-Jamaat government recruited a large number of party men in the commission through the 'Hawa Bhaban' and they are now holding various crucial positions.

The commission should take effective steps in this regard to keep the election neutral and free from influence, the AL delegation led by the party's general secretary Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, told the EC.

* More to follow ...