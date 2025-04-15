RAJUK plot allotment: Arrest warrants issued against Hasina, Joy and 15 others

The ACC began its investigation into allegations of corruption in the allotment of plots in the names of Sheikh Hasina and her family members on 26 December last year.

Later, the ACC filed six separate cases against seven members of Sheikh Hasina and Rehana’s family and others on charges of irregularities and corruption in the allotment of plots in the Purbachal New Town project.

On 10 March, the ACC approved the charge sheet in six cases filed over the allegation of abuse of power and various irregularities in obtaining the allotment of plots of 60 katha-land in the Purbachal New Town project of RAJUK. Later, the ACC submitted the charge sheet to the court in the six cases.

According to the ACC’s charge sheet, a total of six 10-katha plots (amounting to 60 kathas in total) in the Purbachal New Town project were allotted through various irregularities and acts of corruption in the names of Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, and other members of their family.

On Sunday, a court issued arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s daughters Tulip Siddique and Azmina Siddique, son Radwan Mujib Siddique Boby in three separate cases filed over irregularities in plot allotment.

On 10 April, a court issued arrest warrants against Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul in a separate case filed over corruption in plot allotment.