12 more children die from measles and symptoms, 6 in Dhaka
Another 12 children died from measles and measles-symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours from 8:00 am Wednesday to 8:00 am Thursday. Among them, one child had been diagnosed with measles, while 11 children showed measles-like symptoms.
During the same period, 1,238 more children across the country developed measles-like symptoms.
The DGHS disclosed the information today, Thursday, in its measles situation report.
The child whose measles infection was confirmed died in Dhaka. Among the children who died with measles-symptoms, one was in Barishal, five in Dhaka, one in Khulna, one in Mymensingh, two in Rajshahi and one in Sylhet.
Earlier, on 4 May, the country recorded the highest daily death toll so far, with 17 children dying from measles and measles- symptoms within 24 hours.
With the latest deaths, since 15 March, a total of 279 children have reportedly died with measles-like symptoms across the country. During the same period, 57 children died after being diagnosed with measles.
According to DGHS data, since 15 March this year, 45,498 children have developed measles-symptoms. During this time, 31,912 children were admitted to hospitals with such symptoms. Of them, 28,238 children have recovered and returned home.
The DGHS also stated that measles infection has been confirmed in 6,208 children nationwide since 15 March.