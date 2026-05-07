12 more children die from measles and symptoms, 6 in Dhaka

Another 12 children died from measles and measles-symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours from 8:00 am Wednesday to 8:00 am Thursday. Among them, one child had been diagnosed with measles, while 11 children showed measles-like symptoms.

During the same period, 1,238 more children across the country developed measles-like symptoms.

The DGHS disclosed the information today, Thursday, in its measles situation report.