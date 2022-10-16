PGCB names 2 suspended officials for power grid failure

“The decision will come into effect today,” he told reporters at the secretariat on Sunday after receiving the probe report on the incident.
Action has been taken against an assistant engineer and a sub assistant engineer of PGCB on charge of negligence of duty, the state minister said earlier.
“Action will be taken against others responsible for the incident by this week after identifying them,” he said.
On 6 October, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh formed a seven-member committee to identify the reasons behind the national grid failure on 4 October that caused a seven-hour blackout across most of Bangladesh.
The committee had three days to complete the investigation and submit its report.