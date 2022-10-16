PGCB names 2 suspended officials for power grid failure

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has released the names of its two officials suspended by the government for their negligence of duty that led to the nationwide grid failure on 4 October.

According to the PGCB public relations department, the suspended officials are: Allama Hasan Bakhtiar, Sub-Divisional Engineer (SPMD, Dhaka-1) and Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Assistant Engineer (SPMD, Dhaka-1).

Earlier, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that two engineers of the PGCB will be suspended over the recent national grid failure.