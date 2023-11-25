Fall of AL govt to be celebrated on 7 January: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the people will celebrate the fall of Awami League government on 7 January.

The BNP leader said the mafia is heading towards the election with patchwarks. However, this drama of election will be foiled with a strong movement and a wave of people.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing on Saturday, Rizvi also called upon the opposition leaders and activists to take to the streets with strong resolve and courage to make the nationwide 48-hour blockade that will be started on Sunday morning a success, reports UNB.

The BNP alleged the election commission (EC ) is going to hold a fraud election wasting hundreds of crores of taka to announce winners who will be selected by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"After the auto-pass election in 2014 and night robbery in 2018, there will be another fraud election this time. The Election Commission will only read out a list of selected winners provided by the Prime Minister’s residence or office,” he said.