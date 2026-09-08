Property transfer act: New legal provision to protect parents in old age, experts say

Before his death, Shahjahan Mridha transferred 64 per cent of his land to his wife, Halima Begum. Halima lived with her eldest son, Mahabub Alam Mridha.

At the age of 82, Halima was driven out of her home by her son Mahabub.

A few days earlier, Halima had transferred the 64 per cent of land her husband had given her to her son. After being driven out, she could no longer claim any right to the property she had received from her husband.

The incident took place in 2022 in Gournadi upazila of Barishal. It drew considerable attention at the time and was reported in the media.

Many lawyers and civil rights activists say the amended property transfer law creates an opportunity to protect people like Halima in their old age. Under the amended law, a person can donate property to a blood relative or to a spouse while retaining the right to use and enjoy the property for the rest of their life.