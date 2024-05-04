State minister, 22 others go abroad within three and a half months of announcing no foreign trips

The state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has been with the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division for three straight terms and on the first of his office of the twelfth parliament, he made several notable announcements. This included no foreign trips from the ICT Division in the first six months of the year. Yet, a total of 23 people including the state minister himself went abroad within three and a half months of the announcement.

Zunaid Ahmed was in charge of the ICT Division during the tenth and the eleventh parliaments, and he was also given the responsibility of the posts, telecommunications ministry during the twelfth parliaments.

The 14th of January was the first day of the office of the incumbent government and Zunaid Ahmed exchanged views with officials and employees of the ICT Division on the day when he gave a set of instructions.

At that meeting, Zunaid Ahmed said, “We want to bring some changes from the very first day; where austerity will be the main goal. We want to prevent the waste of our time, merit and money, and for this, I will request the secretary that no official or employee from the ICT Division goes on a foreign tour until 30 June.”

“We must increase our export earnings; all outbound spending must reduce to save foreign currency, and the first step is I will not go abroad for the next six months and the secretary will not go either. None of the ICT Division will also go; no trip for training, study tours and anything else.”

Yet, 15 government orders have been issued so far since the announcement of the state minister where a total of 23 people from the ICT Division and its various agencies and projects took foreign trips at various times excluding a certain official who went abroad on deputation.