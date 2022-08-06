Government explanation for fuel price hike

The government has hiked prices of fuel oil in an effort to adjust the local price to that of the international market, to save the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) from incurring losses, and to prevent feared smuggling of fuel.

The ministry of power, energy and mineral resources came up with this explanation on Saturday morning, after its previous announcement of raising fuel prices triggered huge public outcry.

The government raised the price of diesel by Tk 34 per litre, of octane by Tk 46 per litre and petrol by Tk 44 per litre. The new price came into effect at 12:00 am on Saturday.