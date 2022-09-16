We are moving towards a failed election: Badiul Alam

"According to the EC’s [election] roadmap, I think we are approaching a failed election. Political parties have no confidence in the EC."

Badiul Alam said, "The way we are moving forward is not the right way to be free and build harmony. The country is being developed, but we are not. We don’t want violence; [we] want a united Bangladesh."

In his speech, Mongla SHUJAN president Francis Sudan Halder said, "We all will have to be vigilant from our respective positions to hold a free, fair, neutral and violence-free election."