Bangladesh

We are moving towards a failed election: Badiul Alam

Correspondent
Bagerhat
default-image

Citizens for Good Governance's (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar on Friday criticised the roadmap of the election commission (EC) and said the country is moving towards a failed election as the political parties have no confidence in the EC.

He came up with this claim while addressing an event as chief guest in Mongla press club in Bagerhat.       

SHUJAN and Sarbadaliya Sampriti Udjog (PFG) organised the citizen's meeting.

"According to the EC’s [election] roadmap, I think we are approaching a failed election. Political parties have no confidence in the EC."   

Badiul Alam said, "The way we are moving forward is not the right way to be free and build harmony. The country is being developed, but we are not. We don’t want violence; [we] want a united Bangladesh."    

In his speech, Mongla SHUJAN president Francis Sudan Halder said, "We all will have to be vigilant from our respective positions to hold a free, fair, neutral and violence-free election."

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment