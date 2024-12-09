Dhaka seeks Delhi's active cooperation in halting misleading campaign in India
Bangladesh's foreign secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin on Monday said Dhaka expected New Delhi's active cooperation for halting "negative campaign" in India to build trust among the people of the two countries during the one-day foreign office consultation (FOC) with India.
"We drew their (India's) attention and sought appropriate steps regarding dissemination of misleading and false information in Indian media about Bangladesh's July-August revolution and alleged hostile attitude to the minority communities here in the post-revolution period," he said.
Jashim Uddin said Dhaka simultaneously strongly stated that followers of all faiths in Bangladesh were performing their rituals freely and there was no scope for any propaganda on that matter while the interim government also called upon the foreign media to witness the scenario on ground.
"At the same time, we said no country is expected to interfere in the internal affair of ours and reminded (India) that Bangladesh refrains from commenting on internal affairs of other countries and they should as well show the identical respect for us", he said.
Jashim Uddin's comment came visibly in reference to India's recent statements after the arrest and denial of bail of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das demonstrations in various parts of India and an attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala as well.
The foreign secretary said, "Zero killing" on the borders with India was a priority issue as every life is valuable and "one life is too many".
"We have requested Indian government to take visible and effective steps towards that end," he added.
Jashim Uddin said being Bangladesh's closest neighbour, relation with India was "historic" and both sides agreed to carry it forward in a "free, frank and candid" discussion.
He said Dhaka expected resolution of all "unsettled issues" with India in quickest possible time and sought their cooperation expressing the desire to work together in that regard.
According to the statement the issues of common rivers received an extra importance during the FOC when Bangladesh stressed inking of Teesta water sharing deal alongside renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty, which would expire in 2026.
Dhaka also sought finalisation of treaties over other common rivers and expected India's cooperation in sharing flood warning data and flood management.
"India is one of our biggest trade partners. We have stressed removal of existing tariff and non-tariff barriers. We have requested them for undisrupted supply of essential commodities from India," the foreign secretary said.
Jashim Uddin said his counterpart invited him to join the next FOC in New Delhi in a mutually convenient time.