Dhaka seeks Delhi's active cooperation in halting misleading campaign in India

Bangladesh's foreign secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin on Monday said Dhaka expected New Delhi's active cooperation for halting "negative campaign" in India to build trust among the people of the two countries during the one-day foreign office consultation (FOC) with India.

"We drew their (India's) attention and sought appropriate steps regarding dissemination of misleading and false information in Indian media about Bangladesh's July-August revolution and alleged hostile attitude to the minority communities here in the post-revolution period," he said.

Jashim Uddin said Dhaka simultaneously strongly stated that followers of all faiths in Bangladesh were performing their rituals freely and there was no scope for any propaganda on that matter while the interim government also called upon the foreign media to witness the scenario on ground.

"At the same time, we said no country is expected to interfere in the internal affair of ours and reminded (India) that Bangladesh refrains from commenting on internal affairs of other countries and they should as well show the identical respect for us", he said.