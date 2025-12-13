EU Ambassador underscores women’s leadership at photo exhibition in Dhaka

Michael Miller, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, on Friday visited the outdoor photo exhibition “From Shadows to Leadership” at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park, highlighting the critical role of women workers in Bangladesh’s informal economy and the power of collective action in advancing rights, dignity, and leadership.

Organised by Oxfam in Bangladesh, the three-day exhibition brings women’s voices into a public space through photographs and stories that document journeys from invisibility to leadership, says a press release.

During his visit, Ambassador Miller was given a guided tour of the exhibition, along with representatives from development partners, NGOs, civil society organisations, and other relevant stakeholders.

Reflecting on the exhibition, Ambassador Miller said, “The exhibition demonstrates how storytelling and civic engagement can strengthen democratic spaces. It brings the stories of women, determination, and change into a public, accessible space.”

He emphasised that the exhibition went beyond visual documentation.

“What we see here are not just photographs, but visible proof that when advocacy, skills training, leadership development, and strong civil society partnerships come together, women working in an informal and invisible economy can change their realities,” he said.