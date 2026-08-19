BNCU hosts capacity-building workshop on preparing dossiers

In the opening address, the Deputy Secretary-General of BNCU highlighted that this workshop serves as a direct hands-on follow-up to previous preliminary seminars, aiming to equip institutions with actionable technical skills.

She added that documentary heritage—comprising rare manuscripts, archives, historical maps, photographs, audio-visual records, and digital documentation—serves as an invaluable record of a nation's history, culture, and scientific progress.

“The workshop was designed to strengthen institutional capacity across national memory institutions to preserve these assets according to international standards,” she also noted.