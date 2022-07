Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the overall progress of construction work on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli is 87 per cent.

Obaidul Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, came up with this claim on Wednesday morning while addressing a view exchange meeting as chief guest at Setu Bhaban at Banani in the capital with bridges division secretary Md Manzoor Hossain in the chair.