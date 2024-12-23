Airport Road: Firm close to Quader bags Tk 590m through beautification

A staggering Tk 58.6 million was spent throughout the process of purchasing a large television and its installation beside the airport road. An additional Tk 812,000 was charged by the contractor for its maintenance, while another Tk 2.1 million was spent to ensure its security.

The giant television was installed on the Airport Road in Dhaka for beautification. Despite all these expenses, the television never came into operation, with dust piling up on it.

Aside from the television, LED lights were installed along a six-kilometer stretch from the flyover near the Banani staff quarter to the airport, at a cost of Tk 130 million. Another Tk 20 million was spent to plant different trees.