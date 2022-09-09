President, PM mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

In a condolence message, the Head of the State conveyed deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at her death and also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Meanwhile, in a condolence letter wrote to her United Kingdom counterpart Elizabeth Truss, MP, on September 8, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said “I, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my behalf, convey to you the most profound shock and grief, and through you, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom at the sudden passing away of The Queen Elizabeth The Second.”