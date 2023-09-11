Emmanuel Macron enjoys boat trip by Friendship

The leisure cruise also traversed through Karnatali river which flows past Kaundia union in Savar, to take in the scenic beauty of rural, riverine Bangladesh.

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, MP, as well as member of parliament, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the French ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy, Friendship founder, Runa Khan, and high-ranking officials of the two countries accompanied Macron on the trip.

The organisers stated that this boat trip would highlight the lives and livelihoods of river-centric, rural Bangladesh and the centuries of culture and history tied to these waterways.

About 72 feet long, the traditional panshi boat of Bengal is part of the conservation and cultural preservation efforts of Friendship. The wooden boat has a maximum capacity of 30 people and is one of more than 100 different types of boats that used to be common in Bangladesh as recently as the 1980s but have since become extinct.