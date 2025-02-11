Arakan Army kidnaps 4 Bangladeshi fishermen at gunpoint from Naf River

Myanmar’s armed insurgent group Arakan Army members have kidnapped four Bangladeshi fishermen at gunpoint along with their boat from the mouth of the Naf River in the Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place around 11:00am today, Tuesday, near the Golarchor mouth of Shah Porir Dwip in the Subrang union of Teknaf, close to the Naikhyongdia area.

The four fishermen are Mohammad Hasan, 30, Abdu Rokim, 20, Mohammad Jaber,26, and Mohammad Hasan,16, all residents of Shah Porir Dwip’s South Ward in the Subrang union.

Lieutenant HM Sartaj Bin Sohrab, the station commander of the Shah Porir Dwip Coast Guard, and Bashir Ahmed, president of the boat owners’ association in the South Marine Dock of Shah Porir Dwip confirmed this to Prothom Alo.