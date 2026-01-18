Verdict in plot scam case against Hasina, Radwan, 16 others on 2 February
A Dhaka court today, Sunday set 2 February for pronouncing judgment in a case against 18 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and his sister Tulip Siddiq, over irregularities in the allocation of a 10-katha plot under the RAJUK New Town Project.
Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 set the date after the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.
The anti-graft body filed the case on 13 January 2025, against 16 individuals for allegedly abusing their power and committing irregularities in obtaining the allocation of a 10-katha plot. Following the investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against 18 accused on 10 March, 2025.
On 31 July, 2025, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the case and ordered the formal commencement of the trial.