Verdict in plot scam case against Hasina, Radwan, 16 others on 2 February

A Dhaka court today, Sunday set 2 February for pronouncing judgment in a case against 18 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and his sister Tulip Siddiq, over irregularities in the allocation of a 10-katha plot under the RAJUK New Town Project.

Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 set the date after the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.