Verdict in plot scam case against Hasina, Radwan, 16 others on 2 February

A Dhaka court today, Sunday set 2 February for pronouncing judgment in a case against 18 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and his sister Tulip Siddiq, over irregularities in the allocation of a 10-katha plot under the RAJUK New Town Project.

Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 set the date after the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.

The anti-graft body filed the case on 13 January 2025, against 16 individuals for allegedly abusing their power and committing irregularities in obtaining the allocation of a 10-katha plot. Following the investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against 18 accused on 10 March, 2025.

On 31 July, 2025, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the case and ordered the formal commencement of the trial.

