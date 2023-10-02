Bangladesh is a key maritime power, say experts

Bangladesh is a key maritime power for its geographical position at a geostrategic location at the mouth of Bay of Bengal, stated security experts in a recent event organised in the capital.

"Bangladesh is a Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean country. This is what gives us importance in nearly all issues regarding the maritime matters of the world," said Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, (retd), president, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), at the lecture club, reads a press release.

A substantial portion of the world's energy traffic flows through the Indian Ocean.