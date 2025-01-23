Election in late 2025 or early 2026: EC Masud

Election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said the next general elections will be held either in late 2025 or early 2026.

“The current election commission’s full focus is on the national election. Election will be held at the end of 2025 or early 2026. We are working relentlessly to ensure an acceptable and fair election for the people of the country,” the election commissioner said at a meeting in Patuakhali senior district election office today, Thursday.