Election in late 2025 or early 2026: EC Masud
Election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said the next general elections will be held either in late 2025 or early 2026.
“The current election commission’s full focus is on the national election. Election will be held at the end of 2025 or early 2026. We are working relentlessly to ensure an acceptable and fair election for the people of the country,” the election commissioner said at a meeting in Patuakhali senior district election office today, Thursday.
The meeting was held centering voter list update programme 2025. Patuakhali’s deputy commissioner Khan Abi Shahanur Khan presided over the meeting.
He said the work is going on across the country about updating the voter list. Those who are collecting data need to be more responsible.
The commissioner sought help from all stakeholders over the task.
The election commissioner said next general election will be held timely and through paper ballot.