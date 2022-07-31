Journalists being harassed by implicating under DSA

In the statement, they expressed deep concern over the issues of journalists’ harassment in the country.
The release said Hasibur Rahman, the general secretary of Kushtia District Reporters Club and the district correspondent of Daily Amader Shomoy, left the newsroom on 3 July around 9:00pm after receiving a phone call. Then he went missing. On 8 July, his body was recovered. BFUJ demanded that those involved in the killing be brought to justice.
Cases have been filed under DSA against Imran Hossain from Barguna (Ekattor Television and Risingbd.com); Mahbubur Rahman from Mirsharai (Daily Jugantor and Daily Azadi); Enayet Hossain ((Daily Kalerkanto and Daily Purbokone); Mohammad Yusuf (Bangla Tribune, Daily Ittefaq and Daily Sangu); Noyon Kanti (Daily Bhorer Pata); Md Javed (Daily Swadesh Pratidin); Sekander Hossain (Daily Samakal) and Md Zahirul Islam (Amar Sangbad).