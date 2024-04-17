Mujibnagar Smriti Saudha: A symbol of liberation war

During the observance of Mujibnagar Day on 17 April, 1974, Syed Nazrul Islam, the acting President of the Bangladesh Government in exile during the liberation war, formally inaugurated the project.

But after 1975, the work of the project was suspended.

In 1986, initiative was taken to complete the work of the monument for which nearly Tk 20 million was sanctioned. Mujibnagar Smriti Saudha was formally inaugurated on 17 April, 1987.

The Mujibnagar Smriti Saudha is the symbol of liberation war and the sacrifice of the Bangalis.

This monument was erected on 23 triangular shaped concrete pillars, and appears to be a symbol of the rising sun in its design planned by architect Tanveer Naquib.