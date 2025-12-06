Indian High Commission celebrates Maitri Diwas
High Commission of India in Dhaka held a grand celebration to mark the 54th anniversary of the Maitri Diwas-2025 on 6 December at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, says a press release.
Maitri Diwas commemorates the day in 1971 when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state, ten days before Bangladesh’s actual liberation, in a historic gesture of support to Bangladesh that added further momentum to the freedom struggle of Bangladesh and its international recognition.
Speaking on the accession, High Commissioner Pranay Verma described the day as a milestone in the history of India and Bangladesh that cannot be erased.
He said that India seeks a stable, positive, constructive, forward-looking and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh based on equality and mutual respect, in which the people of the two countries are the main stakeholders.
He expressed confidence that both sides will work together to fulfill the aspirations of our people and forge closer ties, inspired by the shared sacrifices of the past and guided by our new aspirations for the future.
The celebration featured a cultural programme performed by artistes from Bangladesh showcasing the shared cultural links and artistic richness of both countries.
The performances included theatre and dance choreography and musical band. The first performance titled "71 in Silence" was a disability-inclusive theatre performance by Sundaram Productions, directed by Ramesh Mayappan. This thought-provoking performance portrayed the story of the birth of Bangladesh through physical storytelling techniques, depicting the war's beginning and its consequences.
This was followed by a dance performance by Srishti Cultural Center directed by famed dance choreographer of Bangladesh, Anisul Islam Hero, showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage of Bangladesh and the historical friendship between India and Bangladesh, the press release adds.
The event concluded with captivating performances by Shironamhin Band, a popular Bangladeshi rock band.
The event was attended by freedom fighters, cultural activists, youth and eminent personalities from across Bangladesh.