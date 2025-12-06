Indian High Commission celebrates Maitri Diwas

Speaking on the accession, High Commissioner Pranay Verma described the day as a milestone in the history of India and Bangladesh that cannot be erased.

He said that India seeks a stable, positive, constructive, forward-looking and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh based on equality and mutual respect, in which the people of the two countries are the main stakeholders.

He expressed confidence that both sides will work together to fulfill the aspirations of our people and forge closer ties, inspired by the shared sacrifices of the past and guided by our new aspirations for the future.