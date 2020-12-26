‘Babunagari, others pressurising to withdraw case filed over Shafi’s death’

Plaintiff of a case filed over death of former Hefazat-e-Islam amir (chief) Shah Ahmad Shafi has alleged that the incumbent chief of the organisation Junaid Babunagari and others are threatening them to withdraw the case.
Md Moyeenn Uddin, brother-in-law of Shafi, filed the case with a Chittagong court against 36 leaders and activists of Hefazat on 17 December terming his death a ‘pre-planned murder’.
At a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club on Saturday afternoon, Moyeen alleged that new Hefazat chief Junaid Babunagari and his followers are threatening them constantly to withdraw the case.
Hefazat leader Md Moinuddin Ruhi and Abul Kashem, among others, were present during the press briefing held under the banner of the organisation.
Ahmed Shafi’s son Mohammad Yousuf was supposed to be present at the meeting but he could not come due to security concerns, the organisers of the press briefing claimed.
“We couldn’t speak up after the death of Shafi hujur. They are giving death threats to all our family members. I’ve filed the case on behalf of the family. But they are forcing us in different ways to withdraw the case,” Moyeen Uddin said.
"We demand punishment of Junaid Babunagari if he proved to be guilty after investigation. The investigation would absolve him if he is not guilty. But why are they threatening us to withdraw the case. I strongly condemn such behavior,” he added.
Moyeen urged the government to hold the investigation in a neutral way.
“PBI is investigating the case. But unfortunately Junaid Banbunagri and Mamunul Haque are constantly threatening us to withdraw the case,” Moyeen claimed.
He also alleged that Babunagari, who is a teacher of Hefazat’s stronghold Hathazai madrasa in Chattogram, is personally instigating teachers and students of the madrasa.
“We strongly condemn the way they are desecrating the sanctity of Hathazari madrasa,” he added.
Babunagari at a press conference on 22 December said that Shafi’s death was natural and termed the case as politically motivated.
Moyeen Uddin binned the claim of Babunagari and claimed that the Hefazat amir had lied.
“Shafi hujur was killed on 18 September in a planned manner. You all know what happened at Hathazari madrasa from 16 to 19 September. You all saw how Shafi’s room was vandalized and looted. He was forced to step down from the director general post of the madrasa.”
Replying to a question, Moinuddin Ruhi said, “We don’t say that Shafi hujur was directly killed but it was an attempt to murder. Everything needed to kill him had been done. So it was necessary to exhume his body for post mortem. But a fair investigation would bring out the reason for his death.”
He said they are being threatened on Facebook and in different ways.
A general diary (GD) has been filed and they are regularly informing police about the threats, Ruhi added.