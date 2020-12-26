‘Babunagari, others pressurising to withdraw case filed over Shafi’s death’

Ahmed Shafi’s son Mohammad Yousuf was supposed to be present at the meeting but he could not come due to security concerns, the organisers of the press briefing claimed.

“We couldn’t speak up after the death of Shafi hujur. They are giving death threats to all our family members. I’ve filed the case on behalf of the family. But they are forcing us in different ways to withdraw the case,” Moyeen Uddin said.

"We demand punishment of Junaid Babunagari if he proved to be guilty after investigation. The investigation would absolve him if he is not guilty. But why are they threatening us to withdraw the case. I strongly condemn such behavior,” he added.

Moyeen urged the government to hold the investigation in a neutral way.

“PBI is investigating the case. But unfortunately Junaid Banbunagri and Mamunul Haque are constantly threatening us to withdraw the case,” Moyeen claimed.

He also alleged that Babunagari, who is a teacher of Hefazat’s stronghold Hathazai madrasa in Chattogram, is personally instigating teachers and students of the madrasa.

“We strongly condemn the way they are desecrating the sanctity of Hathazari madrasa,” he added.