Babunagri’s PS placed on 4-day remand

Enamul Hasan Faruki, the personal secretary to Hefazat-e-Islam chief Junaid Babunagri, has been placed on a four-day remand in a case filed over the recent violence in Hathazari, UNB reports.
A virtual court of senior judicial magistrate passed the order on Saturday.
Advertisement
Enamul was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday. Hathazari Police said Faruki used to send all statements and press releases of Hefazat-e-Islam on behalf of Babungari.
Faruki is accused in the murder case of former Hefazat chief Shah Ahmad Shafi.
Another case accuses him of vandalism and arson at Hathazari Police Station building and the upazila land office.