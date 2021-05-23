Babunagri’s PS placed on 4-day remand

Enamul was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday. Hathazari Police said Faruki used to send all statements and press releases of Hefazat-e-Islam on behalf of Babungari.

Faruki is accused in the murder case of former Hefazat chief Shah Ahmad Shafi.

Another case accuses him of vandalism and arson at Hathazari Police Station building and the upazila land office.